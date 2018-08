× Kitten rescued from storm drain in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — A kitten was rescued by firefighters Saturday evening after it was discovered in a storm drain.

Firefighters from Quint 3 responded to Hillcrest Avenue in the Elmwood section of town. Firefighter and Paramedic Rocco Laudato, as seen in the pictures, enter the drain and was able to retrieve the kitten.

It is unknown how long the kitten was in the storm drain before it was rescued.