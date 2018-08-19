× Running for a cause in Bristol

BRISTOL — Runners took their marks and were off in Bristol running to run a 10K and half marathon to support the VA Connecticut Fisher House.

This is the sixth year this has been going on. There is on Fisher House in almost every active duty station in the country. It provides free housing for people who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

“Our son was near fatally injured while serving his country in Iraq, and we had the good fortune of living in a Fisher House while our son recovered and had multiple surgeries,” said Susan Strobina, who lives in Kent, and said she lived in a Fisher House.

In total there were about 350 runners on Sunday.