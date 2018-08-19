× State Police issue tickets to group of high performance cars for driving too slow on Rt. 15

NEW HAVEN — If you travel on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in a high performance car and you’re blocking traffic by going too slow, you can expect to be ticketed.

Troopers from the Bethany barracks got many calls Sunday about several “racing type cars” driving very slowly on Rt. 15 north and south near Hero’s tunnel on the Hamden, New Haven line causing traffic to back up. Callers also said the lead car was filming the other cars driving slowly blocking both lanes of the highway so no vehicles could pass.

Troopers stopped all 10 vehicles. State police said the group was filming the vehicles for a proposed television show. Police said the 10 operators were issued infractions.