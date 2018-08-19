The Real Story: Independent Oz Griebel discusses the gubernatorial race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oz Griebel is still waiting for word that he has qualified for the November ballot. He has submitted thousands of petition signatures, but the verification process is still under way. On the issues, he explains why he thinks there's no way that Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski will be able to eliminate the state income tax.

Griebel's favorite topic: Creating jobs and boosting the state economy, by rebuilding transportation! (That includes reintroducing tolls on state highways, to pay for it. )