Sue Hatfield reacts to the dozens of overdoses this week on the New Haven Green, citing her experience as a prosecutor and former nurse. in calling on the state to toughen penalties for drug dealing, and to work with the federal government and neighboring states in a major crackdown on such activity. On gun rights, she says she is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, but still favors a federal ban on so-called "ghost guns" (3-d printed firearms).
The Real Story: Republican Attorney General Nominee Sue Hatfield reacts to New Haven overdoses
-
Tong wins Democratic nod for attorney general; Hatfield wins GOP primary
-
Protesters in New Haven call for elimination of ICE and border patrol
-
Gun rights group pulls Hatfield endorsement over ‘ghost guns’ stance
-
Trump agenda a focus of Connecticut attorney general race
-
People with history of addiction react to New Haven K-2 crisis.
-
-
Suspect in New Haven murder confirmed to have been killed in Virginia; victim’s family reacts
-
76 overdoses reported in New Haven; 1 person arrested
-
Three arrested in connection to string of K2 overdoses in New Haven
-
The Real Story: Independent Oz Griebel talks the gubernatorial race
-
Candlelight vigil to be held in Fairfield for International Overdose Awareness Day
-
-
What is K2 or synthetic marijuana?
-
Waterbury man killed in motorcycle crash
-
Suspect in New Haven murder confirmed to have been killed in Virginia; victim’s family reacts