The Real Story: Republican Attorney General Nominee Sue Hatfield reacts to New Haven overdoses

Sue Hatfield reacts to the dozens of overdoses this week on the New Haven Green, citing her experience as a prosecutor and former nurse. in calling on the state to toughen penalties for drug dealing, and to work with the federal government and neighboring states in a major crackdown on such activity. On gun rights, she says she is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, but still favors a federal ban on so-called "ghost guns" (3-d printed firearms).