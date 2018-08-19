The Real Story: Susan Bysiewicz after her primary day win

Posted 3:32 PM, August 19, 2018

Savoring her primary win over union activist Eva Bermudez Zimmerman; What the Lamont-Bysiewicz team means by "building an economy that works for everyone (and how they will do it); Why Lamont-Bysiewicz are calling on Republicans to reject endorsements from the Family Institute of Connecticut.

