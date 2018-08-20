× 10th Annual Pooch Plunge in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD – Dogs and their owners took a swim to raise money for a dog park in this year’s 10th Annual Pooch Plunge Monday.

The event gives dog owners a chance to say goodbye to summer with their four-legged friends, swimming at the pool at Beachland Park.

The president of the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition, Phil Karlin, said a location has been picked for a dog park, but cannot be disclosed to the public yet.

Karlin said the group has been working to raise the funds privately, so it won’t cost taxpayers.