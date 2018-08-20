Farmington woman killed in Nashville shooting; family reacts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley spoke to the family of Jaime Sarrantonio, a Connecticut woman who was killed in Nashville.

Police in Tennessee have taken two people into custody for questioning in connection with two slayings outside a bar last week and a fatal shooting earlier.

Nashville police said one person was located Monday at a residence, and the second came to a police station.

Police have also said they're investigating whether another shooting is connected. In that case, a woman was walking her dogs shortly after midnight on Aug. 8 when she noticed a small, dark-colored Chevrolet. A similar car was reported in the other two shootings.

The woman said when she was shot, the bullet grazed her spine and paralyzed her.

She is beginning rehabilitation in the hopes that she'll walk again. She and her husband spoke to The Tennessean on Sunday about the ordeal but asked to remain anonymous because no one had been arrested.

BREAKING: Demontrey Logsdon just taken into custody by the MNPD Gang Unit & deputy U.S. Marshals at a residence on Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/A76R0WpHvc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2018

BREAKING: Lacory Lytle is in custody. He just walked into the East Precinct. pic.twitter.com/3wptWHKGUc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2018

