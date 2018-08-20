× 2 in custody for questioning in Tennessee shooting death of CT woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee have taken two people into custody for questioning in connection with two slayings outside a bar last week and a fatal shooting earlier.

Nashville police said one person was located Monday at a residence, and the second came to a police station.

Police have also said they’re investigating whether another shooting is connected. In that case, a woman was walking her dogs shortly after midnight on Aug. 8 when she noticed a small, dark-colored Chevrolet. A similar car was reported in the other two shootings.

The woman said when she was shot, the bullet grazed her spine and paralyzed her.

She is beginning rehabilitation in the hopes that she’ll walk again. She and her husband spoke to The Tennessean on Sunday about the ordeal but asked to remain anonymous because no one had been arrested.

FOX61’s Chief Investigator Brian Foley will have an interview with the family of Jaime Sarrantonio, a Connecticut woman who was killed in Nashville, coming up on the FOX 61 News at 10pm