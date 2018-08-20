26th annual Osgood Shootout features plenty of local talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN – Talent from all around Connecticut gathered at New Britain High School over the weekend for the 26th annual Osgood Shootout.

Featuring 26 teams between two divisions, High School and Open, the tournament provided an opportunity for dream match-ups between professional athletes and some of the finest secondary talent across the state.

The Open Division was captured by Amerikaz for the second year in a row, as the team earned a 70-67 overtime win over Flight Fam.

Hartford native and former University of Rhode Island standout Kuran Iverson helped lead Amerikaz to the victory. Iverson - who graduated from URI in 2017 - spent last season in the NBA G-League, splitting time between the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate) and the Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies affiliate).

Also participating in the weekend’s events were recent Quinnipiac graduate and Meriden native Chaise Daniels, as well as Waterbury native Mustapha Heron, who recently transferred to St. John’s (NY) from Auburn.

The high school division featured enticing matchups rarely seen outside of the CIAC state tournaments, including Weaver against Sacred Heart, and Windsor against Hamden.

The tournament helped to raise funds for six scholarship recipients from the New Britain community: Adele Carr, Jaylen Rivera, Chelsea Anthony, and Inanna Rice, with Erasmus Gunawan and David Rybczyk receiving the Albert A. Vieira scholarship.