Aaron Hernandez’s suicide notes to lawyer, fiancée and daughter revealed

FOXBOROUGH -- It's been over a year since Bristol native and former New England Patriots star committed suicide inside prison cell.

Hernandez, who was already facing life in prison for the murder of former semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

A week after his second murder trial, Hernandez hanged himself inside his cell. Investigators said they found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in the cell.

Those letters that were written to attorney Jose Baez, to Hernandez's fiancee Shayanna Jenkins, and to the former Patriots player's young daughter, Avielle Jenkins-Hernandez, are now being revealed in a book due out Tuesday by Baez.

The notes, published by the New York Post on Saturday, were written on ruled paper.

Hernandez grew up in Bristol and played for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012.