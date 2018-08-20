× Florida alpaca dies after eating Doritos, Cheese Nips and peanuts

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A community alpaca in Florida has died after someone repeatedly fed the animal Doritos, Cheese Nips, and peanuts, according to officials at Creekside Animal Hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that we want to inform our clients and friends… that our youngest alpaca that was born out on the shared field over a year ago has passed away,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

According to the statement, an unknown man who drives a blue car would regularly dump human food into the field. The hospital says they warned the man on multiple occasions, but he did not stop.

“We have spoken to him on at least 4 different occasions. This last visit, he dumped 3 boxes of animal crackers, 1 large bag of Doritos, 2 large boxes of cheese nips and 2 bags of whole peanuts. We know this because he leaves the litter behind every single time and we clean it up.”

Workers at the animal hospital said this is the first time the man dumped peanuts in the field and the alpaca apparently “overindulged.”

“This was the first time peanuts were dumped. The alpacas are fed peanut hay every day and the little guy didn’t know any better and he overindulged. We did everything we could for him including a blood transfusion from his father, but when alpacas suffer from endotoxemia, it is rarely something that can be fixed.”

Workers said the other animals will likely be relocated to a new field because they are unable to protect them from strangers dumping junk food in the field.