Gov. Malloy announces $61.5 million to support affordable housing development in diverse communities

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday that the State of Connecticut will award more than $61.5 million to assist in the help to rehabilitate, or expand 24 housing developments in 20 towns and cities across the state.

In a release, Malloy said the investments will create or rehabilitate 978 homes.

“The availability of affordable housing for low and moderate-income residents is a driver of economic growth and will make Connecticut a more vibrant place to work and live,” Governor Malloy said. “When we invest in housing, we invest in people, communities and our economic future.”

Malloy said the homes will expand on the administration’s efforts to diversify the state’s affordable housing stock and create more opportunity in more places.

Malloy said the state is also investing significant funds in the rehabilitation of the long-neglected State Sponsored Housing Portfolio (SSHP).

“Governor Malloy’s commitment to affordable housing development is second to none,” Commissioner Klein said. “We’ve made historic investments during the last seven and a half years by funding developments in economically diverse communities with access to local services and support. Today’s announcement further solidifies this administration’s commitment by funding more affordable homeownership opportunities and creating developments in higher opportunity areas.

The following projects will receive funding for development in moderate, high, and very high opportunity areas:

Darien — Old Town Hall Homes, 55 units — ($6,000,000)

Essex — The Lofts at Spencer’s Corner, 17 units — ($3,930,000)

Fairfield — Durrell Drive, 4 units — ($650,000)

Farmington — New Horizons Village, 68 units — ($3,537,725)

Kent — 19 Maple Street Extension, 3 units — ($779,000)

New Haven — Charles T. McQueeney Towers, 149 units — ($4,503,665)

New Haven — Winslow Celentano Apartments, 64 units — ($3,200,000)

The following development will receive funding to assist in the expansion of affordable homeownership opportunities:

Hartford — Cityscape VII, 11 units — ($1,067,307):

The following developments will receive funding to assist in the rehabilitation of properties in the state:

Colchester — Dublin Village, 40 units — ($2,378,556)

East Hartford — Veterans Terrace, 45 units — ($5,232,229)

Enfield — Pleasant Street Cooperative, 12 units — ($1,294,885

Glastonbury — Herbert T. Clark Congregate, 45 units — ($3,013,182)

Greenwich — Armstrong Court, 42 units — ($5,100,000)

Greenwich — Hill House, 38 units — ($1,966,452)

Hartford — Bristol Apartments, 15 units — ($813,780)

Hartford — Ward Affleck, 14 units — ($1,296,280)

Litchfield — Tannery Brook Cooperative, 16 units — ($931,800)

Manchester — Spencer Village and Spencer Village, 80 units — ($2,047,610)

Naugatuck — Robert Hutt Congregate, 36 units — ($2,549,126)

Norwich — Harry Schwartz Manor, 48 units — ($2,156,734)

South Windsor — Wapping Mews, 30 units — ($2,086,537)

Stamford — Lawnhill Terrace III, 52 units — ($5,200,000)

West Hartford — Brace Dale Association, 4 units — ($534,800)

Willimantic — Hevrin Terrace, 90 units — ($1,300,000)