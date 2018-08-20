× Governor Malloy, city officials hold a drug round table following New Haven overdoses

HARTFORD — Governor Malloy and other state and local leaders will host a round table discussion this afternoon on the recent overdoses in New Haven.

The meeting, in response to the more than 100 overdoses in the Elm City last week, includes President Trump’s drug czar nominee Jim Carroll, who is the current Deputy Director of the White House National Drug Control Policy.

Today’s topic: addiction and substance use disorders. The mission: what the city can do next to prevent this from happening again.

The drug, K2 or synthetic marijuana, is suspected to have caused the overdoes.

Police have arrested three people believed to have connection to the laced drugs that are being distributed in the city, specifically near the Green.

Today’s discussion will be at the Mental Health Center on Park Street at 1:30 p.m.