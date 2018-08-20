Make-a-Wish Connecticut: Daughter helps send parents to Disney for ‘perfect wedding’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- An 8-year-old girl from Newington who has been recently diagnosed with a brain tumor has a special wish for her parents: to have the perfect wedding.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, they were able to grant Audrey her wish.

Elizabeth Casey and James Carpino said they have been together for 15 years.

Two daughters later, they've decided to tie the knot.

Their daughter Audrey has wished to throw the perfect wedding for her parents. Audrey was just diagnosed with a brain tumor in May.

The Make a Wish Foundation is sending Audrey's family, including little sister Rose to Disney World for a week, for a wedding and vacation.

"To not actually have to plan a wedding that's pretty cool," said Casey.

Audrey and Rose are the flower girls so they had their dress fitting at Kathy Faber designs in Bristol, who donated all the dresses and accessories for the wedding. Mom's maid of honor tried on her dress too. Faber sketched out the designs for the girls dresses and for mom's wedding dress.

"I always design for their personality and their figure type and to make them happy in their heart," said Faber.