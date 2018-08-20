× Man ID in early morning Hartford deadly shooting

HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who died in the early morning shooting

Police said Randolph Paidama, 28, died after being shot, and left behind 572 Garden Street.

Police were notified by ShotSpotter around 2 a.m., indicating that about five rounds were fired. When they arrived to the scene, they found the man dead in the parking lot.

There’s no word on any suspects at this time.

This is the 16th homicide in Hartford this year.