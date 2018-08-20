× Milford Police still looking for missing 15-year-old

MILFORD — Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 2nd.

Quinnah Fawcett was last seen around 4 p.m. in Milford, and is believed to have left her home on foot.

She’s believed to have family in the New Britain area.

Fawcett is being described as a black female with dark hair, thin build, and around 5′ tall. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a light-colored t-shirt.

Milford police ask anyone who contacts Fawcett to please contact the department at 203-878-6551 or call Detective Gill Gallagher at 203783-4762.