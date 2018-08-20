Mostly cloudy, temps in the upper 70s Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temps were pretty cool today compared to what we were feeling last week. Thankfully, it's a lot more dry as well - which made things feel great outside despite the cloud cover.

Today's StormTracker 61 factor is low!

Temps will remain near seasonal averages for the next couple of days as high pressure takes control. Sunshine will be rather abundant through Tuesday before clouds increase ahead of the next rainstorm to come. That storm could produce locally heavy rainfall at times - up to an inch of rain is expected in spots.

After that, things look great with dry pleasant conditions through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunshine. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

