Partly cloudy Tuesday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can open the window tonight with comfy air and low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A break in rain and tropical humidity continues Tuesday. But it won't last.

Oppressive humidity returns for ONE DAY on Wednesday. There will be two rounds of showers and storms. The first batch arrives around/before daybreak Wednesday as a warm from approaches. Some of these storms could be strong/severe. Then there will be a break in the action until the afternoon as a cold front quickly follows. Again any storm that develops could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

After that, we get a big change in the overall weather pattern with a long stretch of sunny and dry days with LOW HUMIDITY!! The weather looks dry and pleasant through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56-65.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.