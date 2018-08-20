Lawmakers speak out after New Haven drug overdoses

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel P. Malloy U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Mayor Toni Harp and other officials are hosting a round table discussion Monday afternoon to talk about drug addiction, in response to more than 100 overdoses from synthetic marijuana in New Haven last week.

The meeting, in response to the more than 100 overdoses in the Elm City last week, includes President Trump’s drug czar nominee, Jim Carroll, who is the current Deputy Director of the White House National Drug Control Policy.

More than 100 people fell ill Wednesday and Thursday, mostly on the New Haven Green. First responders described chaotic scenes of multiple people falling unconscious at the same time, while others vomited or became disoriented. All of them recovered.

Authorities said a bad batch of K2 synthetic marijuana was to blame. Three people were arrested.