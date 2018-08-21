× 98-year-old man walks 6 miles a day to see paralyzed wife in hospital

NEW YORK — When it comes to true love – there is no limits. And for a 98-year-old man, nothing will stop him from seeing his ill wife.

According to PEOPLE, Luther Younger has been walking about six miles daily the past two weeks to visit his paralyzed wife in the hospital.

“I ain’t nothing without my wife,” Luther said “It’s been a rough pull. It’s been tough.”

According to PEOPLE, Younger is a Korean War veteran and has been married to his wife, Waverlee, for 50 years.

Waverlee was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2009.

Luther’s daughter, Lutheta Younger, said she moved her parents out of their home and moved them into her home, where her and her sister have been taking care of them.

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family cover Waverlee’s medical expenses and provide transportation for Luther, to and from the hospital. As of Tuesday night, the account has raised over $42,000.