BRIDGEPORT — Police said a child was struck by a car near the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Park Avenue Tuesday night.

Bridgeport police said the child suffered an injury, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Police said the child is at a nearby hospital at the moment.

It is unknown the gender of the child and the age.

No other details were released.