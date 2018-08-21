Bristol splash pad closed for the rest of the summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the three splash pads in Bristol will be closed for the remainder of the season due to vandalism.

The splash pad at Stock’s Playground had a pole with what appears to important wiring broken, which forced the Bristol Parks & Recreation Department to shut it down for the rest of the summer.

Disappointed park goers chiming in on Facebook.

Nicole V. writes, “My daughter is so bummed she won't be having her 6th birthday party there this weekend now. Wonder what anyone had to gain from this.”

Kelly A. said, “Disgusting. Makes me sick we have people living in this town with no respect for anyone or anything.”

While it is unfortunate, the department says the splash pads at Rockwell Park and Page Park will continue to be open through the Labor Day weekend.