Bristol's 'Hunt for School Supplies' held tonight!

BRISTOL — It’s time to sharpen your scavenger hunt skills as the City of Bristol prepares for the back to school pencil hunt.

It is being put on by the Mayor’s office and will take place at Muzzy Field beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The free event is for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade and their families.

Students will have a scavenger hunt for school supplies. There will be music and cool prizes for those kids that find lucky pencils.

All children will receive a free lunch cooler with snack provided by the Bristol Police Departement.

Below is a list of group times and important registration info:

Event Date: Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Rain Date: Thursday, August 23, 2018

Muzzy Field

Gates open at 4:00 PM

K-1st Grade Pencil Hunt: 4:30 PM

2-3rd Grade Pencil Hunt: 4:45 PM

4-5th Grade Pencil Hunt: 5:00 PM

6-8th Grade Pencil Hunt: 5:15 PM

COST: FREE! Pre-registration is required, register today at their website or in person at 111 N. Main Street (2nd Floor).