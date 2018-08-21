Do detox teas work?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the Kardashians to rappers, it seems there are a lot of celebrities pitching health products, some of which are called “detox teas,” that promise you can lose weight and bloat, while gaining energy.

Dietitians said these products are mostly a collection of herbs that has some, albeit limited effectiveness. Many detox teas contain Senna Leaf and Root, which acts as a laxative, and Oolong tea and Yerba Mate, which have caffeine. Those teas can make you lose weight, but the dietitians want to warn you not to be fooled in terms of what’s actually happening. The caffeine causes only a temporary boost of energy, and almost all of the weight you lose will be water weight, which tends to come right back once you re-hydrate.

On the subject of hydration, you can also have too much of a good thing. Ingesting too much water can dilute the necessary levels of sodium in your blood, which is a condition called hyponatremia. Hyponatremia can lead the body and brain to swell, and in extreme cases, has killed before. Ironically, some of the symptoms of hyponatremia are the same as dehydration, but it should be hard to confuse the two. Doctors also said it’s easy to avoid – just listen to your body. Drink water when you’re thirsty, and stop when you’re not.