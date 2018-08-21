× Giants receiver Victor Cruz retires, joins ESPN

NEW YORK — Former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz has retired.

The receiver announced Tuesday that he plans to join ESPN as an NFL analyst. Cruz will contribute to variety of shows and make his ESPN debut Wednesday.

Best know for his salsa dancing touchdown dance celebration, Cruz was a seven-year veteran and a 2012 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free agent from Massachusetts. He had his first 1,000-yard season and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in February 2012.

Cruz suffered a season ending injury 2014, and did not play for the Giants for almost two years. He made his return to the field in 2016 but was eventually released by New York following the season.

Cruz had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, including an NFL record-tying 99-yard reception in December 2011. He was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2017 but cut before the season.