Humid Wednesday with temps in the 80s; possible scattered showers

The weather will remain calm the first half of the evening with increasing clouds and rising humidity as a warm front approaches. Showers and thunderstorms will develop before daybreak between 2 AM and 8 AM, so don't be surprised if you're woken up by a rumble of thunder! Some of these storms could contain locally heavy rain. There's also a low risk for severe weather too so we'll be watching the radar just in case.

Then there will be a break in the action where it's dry for a little while. This will be followed by another chance for showers and storms between noon and 3 PM. This second round will be hit-or-miss. The morning looks to have the better chance for storms.

After that, we get a big change in the overall weather pattern with a long stretch of sunny and dry days with LOW HUMIDITY!! The weather looks dry and pleasant through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

BUT it doesn't last forever! The humidity and thermometer will start to climb AGAIN early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Humidity rises, with showers and thunderstorms by dawn. Lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing late afternoon with falling humidity. High: Low-Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Very warm, humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

