Man charged in connection to 2017 murder in New London

NEW LONDON — Police said they arrested a man and charged him with murder for the death of Quvonte Gray in December 2017.

New London Police Department said on December 9, 2017, around 3:13 p.m., police responded to 4 Orchard Street for a gunshot victim.

Police said the victim was later identified as Gray, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said following a further investigation, Jamir Johnson, 19, was identified as the suspect responsible for the murder of Gray.

New London police said they then secured an arrest warrant for Johnson for murder, possession of a pistol w/o a permit, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday, police said they transported Johnson back from Massachusetts to Connecticut for the murder of Gray.

Police said Johnson was arrested on July 31, by the Halifax Police Dept. (MA) for breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools, failure to identify, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and being a fugitive from justice (ct / nlpd arrest warrant).

He is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

No other details were released.