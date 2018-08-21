× Manafort jury starts day four of deliberations

The jury in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will begin its fourth day of deliberations Tuesday as the guessing game of when it will return with a verdict continues.

Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing said he believes the ongoing deliberations are a good sign for his client, but there’s very little insight available into what the jury has discussed, at least since they asked four questions about the charges last Thursday.

Manafort is charged with 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts in the first case brought to trial by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Judge T.S. Ellis and both teams of lawyers met twice Monday morning in private. The conversations lasted about 10 minutes each, and Ellis said transcripts will be made public at the end of the trial.

The trial carries major implications for the future of Mueller’s investigation. Trump has repeatedly called the probe a “witch hunt” that hasn’t found evidence of Russian collusion with his campaign, and his allies in and out of the White House say the special counsel should wrap things up.

Prosecutors say Manafort collected $65 million in foreign bank accounts from 2010 to 2014 and spent more than $15 million on luxury purchases in the same period, including high-end clothing, real estate, landscaping and other big-ticket items.

They also allege that Manafort lied to banks in order to take out more than $20 million in loans after his Ukrainian political work dried up in 2015, and they accused him of hiding the foreign bank accounts from federal authorities. Manafort received loans from the Federal Savings Bank after one of its executives sought a position in the Trump campaign and administration, according to prosecutors.

Manafort faces up to 305 years in prison if convicted on all charges.