New Haven Board of Education announce a new reduced number of layoffs 

NEW HAVEN -- With just over one week until the start of the school year, the New Haven Board of Education announced they will not have to make as many layoffs as they announced in the spring.

It started off with a deficit of over $20 million and a plan to lay off over 40 positions.

Since then, board members have worked hard to reduce the number of layoffs and as of this month, that number has gone down to 24 with a deficit at $8 million.

Board of Education President Darnell Goldson said they are all doing their best in reducing the number.

"What she’s doing is re-balancing where the counselors are. She’s adding more counselors to the high schools and doing more social workers in the lower grades, so she said she’s right sizing it, re-balancing it," said Goldson.

As of this month, the affected positions are: history and social studies teachers, physical education, library specialists and school counselors tho will be impacted the most.

Colette Urbano has been a school counselor for seven years at Celentano School. While she said she is lucky enough to keep her position, she said the cut will affect the students given the high demands.