Partly cloudy Tuesday with temps in the 80s, low humidity

Comfortable weather continues today with the humidity staying at reasonable levels and a decent amount of sunshine. The clouds may build up during the day, but there's a slim chance for any rainfall, so hopefully that cloud cover won't bother you. Temperatures will top out in the mid/upper 70s with a breeze from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Things change tonight and into tomorrow, as we return to a chance for rain.

 

Oppressive humidity returns for ONE DAY on Wednesday. There will be two rounds of showers and storms. The first batch arrives around/before daybreak Wednesday as a warm front approaches. Some of these storms could be strong in the morning, so don't be surprised if you're woken up early in the morning by a rumble of thunder! Then there will be a break in the action until the afternoon as a cold front quickly follows. Again any storm that develops could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The morning looks to have the better chance for storms.

There is a low chance we'll send the Stormtracker out on the road to chase any storms today.

After that, we get a big change in the overall weather pattern with a long stretch of sunny and dry days with LOW HUMIDITY!! The weather looks dry and pleasant through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: 70s to near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Humidity rises, with showers and thunderstorms by dawn. Lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

