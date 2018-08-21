Partly cloudy Tuesday with temps in the 80s, low humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comfortable weather continues today with the humidity staying at reasonable levels and a decent amount of sunshine. The clouds may build up during the day, but there's a slim chance for any rainfall, so hopefully that cloud cover won't bother you. Temperatures will top out in the mid/upper 70s with a breeze from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Things change tonight and into tomorrow, as we return to a chance for rain.

Oppressive humidity returns for ONE DAY on Wednesday. There will be two rounds of showers and storms. The first batch arrives around/before daybreak Wednesday as a warm front approaches. Some of these storms could be strong in the morning, so don't be surprised if you're woken up early in the morning by a rumble of thunder! Then there will be a break in the action until the afternoon as a cold front quickly follows. Again any storm that develops could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The morning looks to have the better chance for storms.

After that, we get a big change in the overall weather pattern with a long stretch of sunny and dry days with LOW HUMIDITY!! The weather looks dry and pleasant through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: 70s to near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Humidity rises, with showers and thunderstorms by dawn. Lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

