× Yankees slugger Stanton says he’ll enjoy Miami homecoming

MIAMI — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton says it’s weird but good to be back in Miami for a two-game series.

He says he harbors no hard feelings about the way his time with the Marlins ended after eight seasons.

Former Yankees shortstop and new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter rebooted the woebegone Miami franchise, trading away several big contracts for prospects with the goal of becoming competitive in a few years. Stanton, coming off a 59-homer MVP season, wanted no part of a rebuilding project and approved a trade to the Yanks.

Now he’s likely to make the playoffs for the first time, while the Marlins are headed for a ninth consecutive losing season.

Stanton says he wishes the Marlins well and hope they can turn things around in “a couple of years.”