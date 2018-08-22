× 12th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot

WINDSOR — If you’re looking for a fun run this September for a great cause, look no further!

The Union Street Tavern Trot is taking place September 16th in Windsor.

This will be its 12th year. It’s a 3. 5 mile road and trail race that raises money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. It’s a national organization fighting to find a cure for childhood cancer.

FOX61 is a proud partner of this event.

This year, FOX61’s Chief Investigator Brian Foley will help kick off the race. For more information on this event, click here.