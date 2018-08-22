AMR transport van involved in 2-car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two cars were involved in a Wednesday morning crash in Hartford.

The crash happened at Hillside Avenue and Freeman Street in Hartford.

An AMR transport van was one of the vehicles involved and ended up with minor front-end damage.

The transport van collided with a maroon Honda sedan, which sustained driver-side damage and the sedan’s airbag was deployed.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Hartford Police Department, one from each vehicle involved int eh crash.

Police and fire departments responded to the scene, as well as AETNA representatives.

Both the van and the sedan were seen being taken away on flatbed tow-trucks.