Amtrak Police showcase K9 teams

NEW HAVEN -- The dog days of summer are here and they're not going anywhere at Union Station in New Haven and at rail stations across New England.

In an effort to increase safety awareness, the Amtrak Police showcased two of their K9 teams as the Labor Day holiday approaches. The Amtrak dogs and their police handlers are trained in explosive detection.

"We are checking passengers in the stations, checking luggage, and everything out of the ordinary left unattended," said Sgt. Jim Forsyth, a 12-year veteran of the Amtrak Police Department who is paired with a lovable six-year-old yellow lab named Spirit.

Forsyth reiterated, that the phrase "See something, say something" is as important to travelers today as it has ever been.

"If you see something in the station make sure you tell one of us, it helps us do our job and it keeps everyone safe," he added.

Amtrak currently has around 55 police K9 duos that work on trains and at stations across the country.