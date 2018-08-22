Bear sightings in Connecticut on the rise on 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- If you feel like you keep hearing about bear sightings or even coming across them yourself this year, you are not alone.

The latest numbers from DEEP show sightings are on the rise this year.

As of Sunday, there are more than 7,500 bear sightings reported in the last 12 months in Connecticut.

“We have issues everyday. Issues ranging from people being frightened or extremely uncomfortable with the bear being so close to their home,” DEEP wildlife biologist Paul Rego said.

Farmington is leading the pack with 435 sightings reported. Avon is next at 427 followed by towns like Bristol, Burlington, Canton, Litchfield, Granby, and Torrington all have high numbers as well

“There’s a lot of woods and we also have seen a lot of residence have trash cans, food out things like that. They have a safe haven to kind of be in the woods and then they can come out and get food. I think that’s what it is,” Farmington resident John Debrito said.

Experts said make sure you are leaving things that can attract bears like bird feeders, open trash, and grills left out.

For the full list of sightings numbers, click here.