Community members donate toys to CCMC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The toy storage for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is now restocked thanks to community members coming out to donate toys.

According to a CCMC spokesperson, staff members intended to have a toy drive within themselves to restock on the toys the hospital provides for its patients. When some decided to share the effort on places like social media, the news quickly spread and people from local businesses, local organization and community members all decided to pitch in.

The toys are given to each child at the center which lead child specialist said is all about giving the child some normalcy within the hospital walls.

“We really want kids to be able to be kids no matter what they are experiencing and having that toy really helps take whatever is happening out of their mind helps relief anxiety for them and their families,” Christine Tatem said.

Tatem said not only are they grateful for the outpouring support, but the amount of toys they received surpassed their expectations and should last them until the holiday season rolls around again.