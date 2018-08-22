Cool Thursday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our long stretch of wet weather is finally over. The humidity will be moving out too. This will allow for an extended stretch of sunny, dry days and cool nights - something we haven't seen in a while! The humidity will remain low through Saturday before rising heading into next week. It looks hot and humid again starting on Monday. In fact, we could be headed towards yet another HEAT WAVE! Summer isn't over, but let's enjoy the break while we get it!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, less humid. Lows around 60.

THURSDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Very warm, humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.