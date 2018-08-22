× Country singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS — Country music singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested by state police after an incident at Bradley International Airport.

Police say they were called to the airport on a call there was a ‘disturbance’ on an incoming flight. When troopers tried interviewing her on the tarmac, police say she became ‘belligerent’. Wilson was charged with Breach of Peace.

Wilson’s bond was set at $1,000 and she’s expected in court Wednesday.