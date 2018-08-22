Daytrippers: Ride the Rails in Danbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- The Summer season at the Danbury Railway Museum means things are on the move.

From the electric train layouts in their indoor museum to the hulking locomotives on their ten acres, the volunteers at the museum are trying to appeal to all ages. “The museum started in 1994 and we’ve been on the property since 1995,” said Danbury Railway president, Stan Madyda. These days the museum has a collection of about 60 cars in various stages of restoration. “The equipment dates back to the early 1900’s and some of it is as recent as the 1960’s and 1970’s,” Madyda noted.

Among the showcase cars in the Railway Museum’s fleet is a newly restored edition called the Tonawanda Valley Car built in 1928.

“It’s one of our most historic cars,” Madyda said, “the car was probably used by movie stars, politicians, and business men when they took the train from Grand Central Station to Chicago.”

The Railway museum is now offering guests to reserve a chance to play engineer with an experience called “Hands on the Throttle”. Tom McCullough, a volunteer who teaches guests to drive a diesel engine from 1948 said, “a lot of people aspire to run a locomotive at some point in their lives and we have the opportunity to give that to them.”

The Danbury Railway Museum is open every day during the Summer months and is closed on Mondays and Tuesday starting September 1st. Admission is $7 for ages 3 and up. Special events and train rides (when available) cost extra.