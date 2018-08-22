Fire burns through roof of LA commercial building

LOS ANGELES — A building in downtown Los Angeles caught fire Wednesday morning, prompting a large response from firefighters KTLA reports.

The blaze started about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Margo Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Pallets inside the structure were contributing to heavy smoke and fire, according to the Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof of the commercial structure.

More than 90 firefighters had responding to the blaze, according to Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Full story at KTLA.