× FOX61 to honor CT first responders at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD — FOX61 and the Hartford Yard Goats are teaming up with the FOX hit show 9-1-1 for first responders night.

On Monday, August 27, stop by and meet the FOX61 News team and your Yard Goats.

Also, you can see an exclusive preview of the new season of 9-1-1.

The game’s first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.