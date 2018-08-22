New Hartford restaurant aims to provide an old school feel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- An old school feel in a downtown setting.

We're getting a look inside Hartford's latest restaurant "The Press."

The bar is located on Allyn Street where Black Bear Saloon once operated. It's under new ownership and serves up a variety of prohibition style drinks. There are two different bars: one with fresh fruits and another featuring dozens of bourbons, whiskey's and scotches.

Owner's say the speak easy feel will give Hartford a new experience everyone can enjoy.