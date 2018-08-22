Newington residents sounds off on proposed low-income housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- Residents in Newington attended Wednesday's planning and zoning commission meeting to voice their concerns about the location of the proposed project putting in 108 units of affordable housing.

The meeting was to discuss re-zoning 550 Cedar Street to allow residential building.

Residents said while they do not oppose affordable housing in their town, they don't support the location. They said traffic is already an issue on route 175 and the addition of 108 units will only add to that traffic headache for residence in town.

There will be another planning and zoning commission meeting on September 12 were residents can also voice their concerns to the commission.