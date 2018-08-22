Officials warn of increasing danger of dead trees in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Trees across the state, by the tens of thousands, are either dying or dead, which equals danger for the general public.

The Chief Scientist, for the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven has issued a warning. Storms over the past decade have certainly compromised our canopy, but pesty insects have also become a mounting concern.

“We have the emerald ash bore, especially in western Connecticut, lining the roads with trees dying,” said Jeff Ward Chief Scientist at CAES. “Gypsy moths, especially over in eastern and central Connecticut.”

A couple of weeks ago, in Hartford, an 11-year-old boy seriously injured in Goodwin Park when a compromised tree came crashing down on him on a basketball court

“The tree had been posted,” said Ward. “I guess it was going to be cut down and the tree went down before they were able to take care of it.”

The city is required to wait 10 days from the time they post notice, until they can take it down.

The problem from parks to parkways is menacing.

“The scope of work that’s going to be necessary to deal with the problem is going to easily outpace what we possess here at the DOT,” said Kevin Nursick, a spokesman for the Connecticut Dept. of Transportation.

The state DOT only has 12 tree crews.

“We’re going to have to bring in private contractors and, as it stands, right now, there aren’t really any to do that with,” Nursick said, noting most tree contractors are booked.

“Between utility companies, private parties, etc., those companies are very hard to get hold of,” said Nursick.

He said DOT themselves will be responsible for removing tens of thousands of trees in the coming years.

“So we’re talking about millions and millions of dollars over the coming years,” Nursick said, clarifying that he meant millions and millions of dollars each year would be required to keep the problem in check.

If you are a homeowner, tree experts suggest you have a licensed arborist survey your property periodically to make sure you don’t have a disaster waiting to happen.