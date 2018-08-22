× Police: 3 suspects charged with dumping body in New London

NEW LONDON — New London police said a man name Lebro Mei was found dead in the lot of 120 Cedar Grove Avenue in May.

Now, New London police said they arrested three suspects in connection with the dumping of Mei’s body.

Police said that William Dietz, 57, Gabrielle Fox, 38, and William Garrett, 54, without regard, dropped Mei’s body in the lot of the Cedar Grove address after he overdosed and suffered medical issues.

Deitz and Fox are from New London, and Garrett is from Uncasville.

They were all charged with removal of a deceased person, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence among other charges.

Police are still looking for Fox, who’s last known address was 14 Ledge Road in New London. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Fox. Her picture from a previous arrest was given to help identify her.

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of Gabrielle Fox is asked to call New London Police at 860-447-5269 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip, plus the information to Tip411 (847411).