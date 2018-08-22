Police: Hawk found injured in Meriden after being struck by metal pellet 

MERIDEN— State police said a wounded red-tailed hawk was found near a resident’s house Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said the hawk was found near the exit 4 ramp on I-691 and West Main Street in Meriden.

The red-tailed hawk was taken to Kensington Bird and Animal Hospital in Berlin. State police said the X-rays showed that the hawk had a metal pellet implanted in the left wing. The pellet caused an ulna bone to break.

As of right now, the hawk is currently under examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333.