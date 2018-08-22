× Silver Alert issued for missing Southington man

SOUTHINGTON — Police need help finding a man who’s been missing since August 15th.

Police say Daniel Rodriguez is a 42-year-old hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’1″, weighing 200 pounds.

There’s no description on his clothing.

Police ask anyone who has any information on Rodriguez to please contact them at 860-621-0101.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.