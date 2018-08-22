State high school grads majority of new UConn freshman class

HARTFORD – Thousands of Connecticut’s most talented high school graduates are coming this week to UConn as part of the new freshman class, comprising three-quarters of a group that is the most diverse and among the most academically accomplished in recent history, According to UConn.

More than 4,000 of the approximately 5,500 freshmen enrolling across UConn’s campuses are state residents, hailing from 164 of the state’s 169 towns and cities.

The Class of 2022 represents UConn’s largest freshmen class ever, with about 1,000 transfer students – also mostly from Connecticut – joining the 5,500 new freshmen, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday.

About 3,764 of the freshmen will be based at UConn Storrs, where first-year students begin moving into residence halls Friday and other students return throughout the weekend. Classes begin Monday at all campuses.