Very humid, scatter showers and storms Wednesday

It's an active morning in the weather department, with heavy downpours out there. Have the umbrella nearby and check Fox61 for the latest radar.

After 9 AM there will be a break in the action where it's dry for a little while. This will be followed by another chance for showers and storms between noon and 3 PM. This second round will be very hit-or-miss. The morning looks to be our best chance for any severe storms.

After that, we get a big change in the overall weather pattern with a long stretch of sunny and dry days with LOW HUMIDITY!! The weather looks dry and pleasant through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

BUT it doesn't last forever! The humidity and thermometer will start to climb AGAIN early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning storms, then a break in the action. Very humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing late afternoon with falling humidity. High: Low-Mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and much less humid. Lows around 60.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Very warm, humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

